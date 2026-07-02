India's Avni Gupta & Abel Biju Set To Shine At Miss & Mister Supranational 2026 In Poland

Miss Diva Supranational 2026 Avni Gupta and Mr India Supranational 2026 Abel Biju are all set to represent India at the prestigious Miss Supranational and Mister Supranational 2026 pageants in Poland.The international competitions will be held at the Strzelecki Park Amphitheater in Nowy Sącz, with the Miss Supranational Grand Finale taking place on July 31, followed by the Mister Supranational Grand Finale on August 1.Watch exclusive visuals of India's official representatives before they embark on their global journey.

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