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France Vs England Preview: Third-Place Finish On The Line At FIFA World Cup 2026

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jul 17 2026, 02:06 PM IST
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France and England battle for third place at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after heartbreaking semi-final defeats. Can Kylian Mbappe inspire Les Bleus one last time, or will Harry Kane lead the Three Lions to a podium finish?Here's the full match preview, predicted lineups and prediction.

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