France Vs England Preview: Third-Place Finish On The Line At FIFA World Cup 2026
France and England battle for third place at the FIFA World Cup 2026 after heartbreaking semi-final defeats. Can Kylian Mbappe inspire Les Bleus one last time, or will Harry Kane lead the Three Lions to a podium finish?Here's the full match preview, predicted lineups and prediction.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:27
Now Playing
News
05:29
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing