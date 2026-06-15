All eyes are on Spain's Lamine Yamal as he gets ready for his World Cup debut wearing the No. 19 jersey. This is a big deal because it's the same number his idol, Lionel Messi, wore in his first World Cup with Argentina back in 2006.

This FIFA World Cup, football fans everywhere are keeping a close watch on one player: Spain's 16-year-old wonder kid, Lamine Yamal. The right winger, who has been in fantastic form for Barcelona, is predicted by analysts to work wonders in the tournament.

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After their 2010 victory, manager de la Fuente and his squad landed in America with one goal: to bring the World Cup trophy back to Spain. The team's biggest strength is its powerful lineup of young stars.

Spain has a solid young brigade with players like Yamal, Pau Cubarsí, Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Zubimendi, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Pedro Porro, and Joan García. On top of that, the experience of Ballon d'Or winner Rodri will be a huge advantage for the team.

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Lamine Yamai in Focus On His World Cup Debut

Lamine Yamal is easily the hottest topic of this World Cup. He has often spoken about his admiration for Messi and Neymar and is very active on social media. Yamal played a huge role in Spain's 2024 Euro victory. Football pundits believe he will be named the best young player of this World Cup. His speedy attacks down the wings, incredible dribbling, and ability to break through defensive walls with his passes are sure to give opposing teams a major headache.

While he wears the No. 10 jersey for Barcelona, Yamal will be on the field in a No. 19 jersey for the World Cup. Spain's No. 10 is worn by attacking midfielder Dani Olmo.

In connection with this, a picture Yamal shared on social media three days ago is now getting a lot of attention. He posted a collage showing Lionel Messi in his No. 19 jersey from the 2006 World Cup alongside his own current jersey.

Back then, Messi was just 18 years old when he played his first World Cup in Germany in 2006. Yamal is often described as Messi's successor at Barcelona. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see if Yamal, who has recovered from an injury, will make it to the starting eleven for the match against Saudi Arabia on June 21.

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