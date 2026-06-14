Nestory Irankunda became the youngest Australian to score in a FIFA World Cup, netting the opener in a 2-0 win over Turkey. Born in a Tanzanian refugee camp to parents fleeing the Burundian civil war, his rise from hardship to the global stage reflects remarkable resilience. His goal and journey have made him a national hero.

Australia’s young football sensation Nestory Irankunda grabbed the spotlight with his stunning and history-making goal in the FIFA World Cup match against Turkey/Turkiye at BC Place, Vancouver, Canada, on Saturday, June 14.

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Australia kicked off its campaign in style with a 2-0 win over Turkey, as the Socceroos aim for their deepest run in the tournament’s history. The young winger, Nestory Irankunda, made the headlines for his composed 27th-minute goal, making him the youngest Australian footballer to net a goal in the history of the FIFA World Cup, at the age of 20 and 148 days.

Irankunda’s goal gave Australia an early lead over Turkey in the first half, before Connor Metcalfe doubled the advantage in the 75th minute, clinically finishing a well-orchestrated counter-attack to secure a vital three points for the Socceroos. who moved to the top of the Group D points table.

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The Making of Australia’s Youngest World Cup Hero

Nestory Irankunda might’ve gained the spotlight with his opening goal for Australia in their 2-0 win over Turkey in Vancouver, but his journey to the world's biggest stage is a testament to extraordinary resilience. If we look at his family background, the 20-year-old fought against the crushing weight of displacement from the very beginning.

Born in 2006. Irankunda is a son of parents who had fled the ravages of the Burundian civil war. The young boy was displaced at birth, finding his first home in a refugee camp in Tanzania, where survival was the only goal. Growing up in the shadow of conflict and uncertainty, he was far removed from the world of professional sport.

The Burundian civil war had torn through his family’s homeland for a decade, forcing hundreds of thousands to seek refuge in neighbouring countries like Tanzania. When Nestory Irankunda was just three months old, his family took a life-changing decision and left for Australia, where they settled in Adelaide, which became the launchpad for his footballing ascent.

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Nestory Irankunda and his entire family had to leave their homeland in Tanzania, as their search for safety eventually led them to a new life in Australia. Escaping from the Great Lakes of the region was the first step toward a life defined by opportunity, and their decision to move to Australia before settling in Adelaide, where they nurtured a young boy who would eventually define Australia’s footballing history.

Irankunda’s journey from the refugee camp in Tanzania to finding a new life with his family in Adelaide laid the foundation for his rapid rise to professional football. He grew up in the Northern suburbs of Adelaide, attending Parafield Gardens High School, and it was in these local communities that his talent was first recognised.

Watford Stint Pays Off Ahead of World Cup 2026

Nestory Irankunda rose through the ranks of Adelaide United’s youth academy, where his explosive pace and technical flair quickly made him one of the most talked-about teenagers in the A-League. His talent caught the attention of Bayern Munich’s scouting network, which ultimately led to securing his signature in 2024, marking a record-breaking transfer for an A-League player.

Though Irankunda moved to the Bundesliga giant, he struggled to break into the senior team. After playing for Bayern Munich’s B team, he was loaned to Grasshopper Club Zurich in 2025 before he made a strategic move to join Watford in the English Championship. The lack of gametime with Bayern Munich was slipping away, his chances to represent Australia at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Nestory Irankunda’s decision to move to Watford helped him secure the match fitness and experience required to earn his place in the Socceroos squad in the ongoing edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026. His season with Watford saw him make 40 appearances across all competitions, where he contributed 4 goals

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After earning a spot as a winger in Australia’s 26-member squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026, Nestory Irankunda made an immediate impact, proving he was ready for the global stage. Featuring in the starting XI line-up against Turkiye, he justified the manager’s faith with an electrifying performance that went beyond just his goal.

Irankunda’s constant troubles for Turkiye’s defence converted into a historic 27th goal, marking a landmark moment for the young forward’s international career and a triumphant start to Australia’s quest for the maiden FIFA World Cup title.

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