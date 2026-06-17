The German national team's World Cup 2026 preparations in North Carolina were briefly halted after players spotted a venomous copperhead snake on the training pitch. The session was temporarily suspended until the reptile was safely removed, allowing the squad to resume preparations for their upcoming match against the Ivory Coast.

German players have encountered an unwanted visitor at their training base in North Carolina ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against the Ivory Coast, which will take place on June 21 at BMO Field in Toronto.

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Germany kicked off their quest for a record-equalling fifth World Cup title with a dominant 7-1 win over debutants Curacao, signaling their intent to dominate Group E, which also has the Ivory Coast and Ecuador.

The four-time champions, who last won the coveted trophy back in 2014, are now looking to carry that early momentum into their second group-stage fixture as they aim to solidify their position at the top of the table. With a goal difference of six, Germany currently holds a commanding lead in the group standings.

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German Players Rattled by Venomous Snake Sighting

The German squad has been training in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where they are preparing for their crucial upcoming clash against the Ivory Coast, an encounter they hope to remain in their dominant form and push themselves closer to sealing their spot in the knockout stage of the tournament.

However, the German squad’s training session was disrupted briefly after an unwanted visitor made an unexpected appearance on the pitch. According to team officials, players spotted a venomous copperhead snake slithering near the sidelines, which prompted an immediate suspension of the session.

The unexpected appearance of the venomous snake caused panic among the German players, leading to a brief suspension of training at their base in North Carolina. After the reptile was safely removed by site security and staff, the squad was able to resume their tactical preparations.

Under the supervision of coach Julian Nagelsmann, the German squad has maintained a disciplined approach to their training, even after the unexpected encounter with local wildlife. Nagelsmann, who earlier served as manager of TSG Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig, and Bayern Munich, has been leading the national team since 2023 and is now steering them through their 2026 World Cup campaign with a clear focus on securing a fifth world title.

‘Don't Think You'll Die, But It's Certainly Dangerous’

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich confirmed that a venomous snake was spotted by the squad at their training base in North Carolina, saying the players were cautious after the sighting. He added that such snakes are dangerous and require a hospital if bitten, and thus, they tried to keep a distance and stay alert during training.

“We saw a snake yesterday, we were told it was venomous. If you get bitten, you have to go to the hospital. I don't think you'll die, but it's certainly dangerous. I have the feeling that if you step on a snake like that, it can end badly,” Kimmich said at the press conference.

“That's why we're trying to keep our distance from animals here. I have respect for the people here. In Germany, I have the feeling there aren't so many dangerous animals," he added.

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Meanwhile, the German squad is expected to travel to Toronto on June 19, 2026, one day before the match against the Ivory Coast. The squad will return to the USA for the match against Ecuador on June 26 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Also Read: Curacao enters Guinness World Records for FIFA World Cup qualification