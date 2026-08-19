Bowling all-rounder Manav Suthar was the star player in India's 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the Galle Test, claiming a remarkable 10-wicket haul. His match-winning figures of 10/131, including a triple-wicket maiden over, have sparked conversations among fans about him being India's next major spin sensation.

The bowling all-rounder Manav Suthar was one of the star players behind Team India’s 165-run win in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Wednesday, August 19.

On the final day of the Galle Test, the visitors bundled out the hosts for 206 in 77.4 overs while they were chasing a 372-run target, taking a 1-0 series lead before the second Test in Colombo, starting on August 23. Despite a resilient 95-run partnership between skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (59) and Sonal Dishun (84), Sri Lanka collapsed under the pressure of the Indian bowling attack.

Manav Suthar led India’s bowling attack with figures of 6/55 at an economy rate of 2.30 in his spell of 23.4 overs. Pacer Prasidh Krishna picked up two wickets while conceding just 16 at an economy rate of 1.6 in 10 overs. While veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (1/71) and Mohammed Siraj (1/15) also chipped in with vital breakthroughs.

Also Read: India's 600th Test win: Gill lauds Suthar, the 'future torch-bearer'

Manav Suthar’s Magical Spell Seals India Victory

Playing in his second Test after his debut in a one-off match against Afghanistan, where he picked up six wickets in the first innings, Manav Suthar continued his dream run in international cricket, baffling the Sri Lankan batters with his classical action, sharp turn, and impeccable control.

In the first innings, the 24-year-old led India’s bowling attack with four wickets while giving away 76 runs, helping the visitors bundle out the hosts for 284 in 79.4 overs, despite a 146-run partnership between Sonal Dinusha (100) and Niroshan Dickwell (80), and hand Team India the first-innings lead of 178.

In Sri Lanka’s run chase, Manav improved his heroics even further, weaving a web of spin to claim six wickets, including a crucial wicket of Sonal Dinusha. In the 76th over, Manav Suthar wreaked havoc by claiming three wickets in a sensational triple-wicket maiden, effectively ending any hopes of Sri Lankan resistance and setting up India's comprehensive 165-run victory.

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Across both innings, Manav Suthar picked up 10 wickets while conceding 131 runs at an average of 13.10 and an economy rate of 2.88, writing his name into the record books with the best-ever match figures by an Indian bowler in Sri Lanka. He even contributed with the bat, especially in the first innings, where he scored 24 off 43 balls and formed a 55-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Manav Suthar’s figures of 10/131 are his best Test bowling figures and marked his maiden 10-wicket haul in his international career.

Fans Predict a Bright Test Future for Suthar

Manav Suthar’s 10-wicket haul, including a match-winning six-wicket haul, has sparked massive reactions on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts backing the 24-year-old as India’s next big spin sensation.

Taking to their X handles, many fans hailed Suthar’s match-winning performance and backed him to become a long-term successor to Ravindra Jadeja, while others praised his classical bowling style, accuracy, turn and ability to deceive batters, with some even predicting a long and successful Test career for the young spinner.

However, some believe that Manav Suthar could be India’s X-factor in next year’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia at home, with one fan backing the young spinner to play a crucial role for Shubman Gill’s side in the marquee series.

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In his Test career so far, Manav Suthar has picked up 17 wickets, including two six-wicket hauls, at an average of 11.35 and an economy rate of 2.49 in four innings across two matches.

Also Read: KL Rahul praises Galle pitch after India's 165-run win over Sri Lanka