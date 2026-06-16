The tension between Iran and the USA, already high because of the war in West Asia, is now spilling onto the football field. The Iranian team is now claiming that both the US government and FIFA are not cooperating with them during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.

Iran seems to be playing the victim card, even after one of its own players made a provocative gesture. On Tuesday morning, Indian time, Iran's footballer Mohammad Mohebi scored a goal against New Zealand in Los Angeles. After scoring, he made a 'shooting' gesture towards the crowd. A video of this went viral on social media, and people started criticising him heavily. To shift the focus from this controversy, Iran's head coach Amir Ghalenoei has now claimed that his team is the 'most oppressed' at this World Cup. The team's captain, Mehdi Taremi, and Mohebi himself have also said they are facing constant problems. The Iranian camp also complained that their practice sessions are getting affected due to travel issues.

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Iran camp upset with the USA and ,FIFA

The Iranian head coach claimed that right after their match against New Zealand in Los Angeles, they were told to leave the US immediately. The team has set up its base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, and they were asked to go back there right away. Expressing his anger, the coach said, "Right after the match ended today, they told us, ‘You have to leave right now.’

Today was a very important day for our team's recovery, but we weren't given that chance. Our team is the most oppressed one in this World Cup. No one from our football federation has been allowed to come here. Our media representatives from back home were not given permission to enter. Even our team management isn't here."

Iran's captain unhappy with FIFA's role

The Iranian captain said, “After the match today, FIFA President Gianni Infantino came to our dressing room. He wants to help us, but there are many other issues. Everyone knows what they are. I don't need to say anything more. FIFA should be helping us more.”