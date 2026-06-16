After missing Brazil's opening World Cup match due to injury, superstar Neymar Jr. has made a surprise return to training. While his presence is a major morale boost following a disappointing draw with Morocco, it remains uncertain if he will play in the upcoming group stage matches.

Here's some great news for Brazil fans after their disappointing draw against Morocco in the first World Cup match. Superstar Neymar Jr., who was out with an injury, is finally back to training.

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The Brazilian Football Confederation shared videos of him doing light running and fitness drills at Columbia Park in New Jersey, which is Brazil's training camp in the US. This is the first time Neymar has been on the field for training since the World Cup started.

He's been dealing with a 'Grade 2' injury to his right leg, which he picked up while playing for Santos back in May. There were reports earlier that Neymar might miss the entire group stage, so these new videos are a huge relief for the team and fans.

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Neymar Returns to Training Amid Injury Scare

Brazil definitely missed him in their opening game. The Canaries drew 1-1 with Morocco, and Neymar's absence was clearly felt in their attack. Brazil's next match is against Haiti on Saturday. While Neymar's return to the field is a big morale booster, it's still not certain if he will be in the starting eleven.

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Coach Carlo Ancelotti and the medical team will likely not risk playing him until he's fully recovered. Reports suggest the management's plan is to rest Neymar during the group stage matches. This way, he can be 100% fit for the crucial knockout rounds.

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