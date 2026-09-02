FC Bengaluru United has reappointed Nallappan Mohanraj as head coach for the 2026-27 season. The move follows Mohanraj's success in leading the club to qualification for the Indian Football League, a landmark achievement for the team.

FC Bengaluru United (FCBU), the sole Karnataka representative in the Indian Football League, has reappointed Nallappan Mohanraj as head coach for the 2026-27 season.

Continuity After Landmark Achievement

The reappointment comes on the back of Mohanraj leading FCBU to qualification for the Indian Football League last season - a landmark achievement for the club and a significant step forward in its journey to establish itself among India's leading football clubs. His first assignment this season will be the BDFA Super Division League, following which he will lead the team into its maiden Indian Football League campaign.

This will be Mohanraj's third stint as head coach of FCBU. His second stint, which began ahead of the 2025-26 season, culminated in the club securing qualification for the Indian Football League, building on the strong foundation established during his earlier tenure.

Club Leadership Backs Mohanraj

"We are delighted to have Mohanraj continue with FC Bengaluru United. His leadership played an important role in helping us achieve our ambition of qualifying for the Indian Football League last season. More importantly, he understands the culture we are building at the club and our commitment to developing players and building a sustainable football ecosystem in Bengaluru. As we enter an important new chapter, we believe his experience and continuity will be valuable," said Gaurav Manchanda, Founder, Nimida Sports.

"Nallappan knows this team, understands our ambition, and has already been part of a landmark achievement for the club. We're delighted to have him continue leading FCBU, " said Debjit Chaudhuri, co-owner, FCBU.

'The Work Does Not Stop Here': Mohanraj

"I'm very pleased to continue with FC Bengaluru United and to be part of this next chapter. Qualifying for the Indian Football League was a special achievement, but the work does not stop there. We have the BDFA campaign ahead of us and then a new challenge at the national level. I'm looking forward to building on what we have achieved and continuing to develop the team and the players," said Nallappan Mohanraj, Head Coach, FC Bengaluru United.

Extensive Coaching and Playing Pedigree

Mohanraj brings extensive experience to the role, both as a player and coach. He holds an AFC 'A' Diploma and has previously coached India's U-19, U-20 and U-23 teams. He has also led Tamil Nadu to the final round of the Santosh Trophy after an eight-year gap. As a player, Mohanraj represented India at the senior level and featured for clubs including Mohun Bagan, ATK and Chennaiyin FC, winning the inaugural Indian Super League title in 2014.

His continued appointment reflects FCBU's focus on continuity, long-term player development and sustained competitive growth as the club prepares for an important season ahead. (ANI)