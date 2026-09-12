The New Delhi BRICS Declaration 2026 highlights sports' role in social development and commends the BRICS Sports Working Group. It supports the 2026 BRICS Games in Ahmedabad and a Sports Goods Manufacturing Conclave to boost cooperation.

The New Delhi BRICS Declaration 2026 has emphasised the importance of sports in promoting social development, people-to-people exchanges, and healthy and active societies at the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital.

BRICS Games and Sports Cooperation

The declaration welcomed the BRICS Sports Working Group and the implementation of the MoU on sports cooperation.

The declaration recognised the BRICS Games as a platform for cooperation in high-performance, recreational, traditional, indigenous, and non-Olympic sports, while celebrating the diversity of BRICS nations. It also encouraged greater participation of youth and students in popular, national, traditional, and indigenous sports and called on member countries to strengthen and facilitate cooperation in the field of sports.

The Games, proposed to be hosted in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on 12-13 October 2026, will provide a platform for BRICS countries to showcase, promote and preserve their rich and diverse traditional and indigenous sporting heritage. Conceived as a non-competitive and culturally focused initiative, the Games will foster cultural exchange, strengthen people-to-people ties and promote mutual understanding among participating countries. The Games will also facilitate voluntary engagement among athletes, practitioners and experts from participating countries, wherever appropriate and feasible. Participation will be guided by common principles of cultural sensitivity, mutual respect and inclusivity, recognising the cultural significance, customs, traditions and traditional knowledge systems associated with each sport.

"We emphasise the importance of sport as a vehicle for social development, people-to-people exchanges and promotion of healthy and active societies. We commend the progress of the BRICS Sports Working Group, including the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Cooperation in the Field of Physical Culture and Sport. In this regard, we appreciate the organisation of the BRICS Games as a platform for cooperation in the field of high-performance sports, sports for all and leisure sports, as well as the development of national, traditional, indigenous and non-Olympic sports of BRICS countries to celebrate our shared diversity. We encourage enhanced cooperation for advancing sports among youth and students in popular sports as well as national, traditional and indigenous sports. We encourage BRICS member countries to facilitate cooperation in sports technology in the form of exchange of good practices, institutional experiences, technical information and research inputs," the BRICS Declaration stated.

Manufacturing Conclave and Tech Cooperation

The declaration welcomed the proposal to organise a BRICS Sports Goods Manufacturing Conclave to strengthen cooperation in sports manufacturing, research and innovation. It also recognised the increasing importance of technology in improving sports performance, athlete welfare, governance and inclusion, and supports discussions on establishing a Working Group on Sports Technology. Additionally, it welcomed dialogue on the BRICS Sports Cooperation Framework and supports its further consideration through the established consultation process among Member States.

"We welcome the proposal for the BRICS Sports Goods Manufacturing Conclave to promote cooperation in sports goods manufacturing, research and innovation. We also recognise the growing role of technology in enhancing quality of performance, welfare, governance and inclusion in sports and encourage discussions on the formation of the Working Group on Sports Technology. We welcome a dialogue on the BRICS Sports Cooperation Framework and look forward to its further consideration through the established consultation process among Member States in accordance with their established internal procedures," the Declaration further added.

India’s proposal to organise the BRICS Sports Manufacturing Conclave received broad support, with Udaipur, Rajasthan, proposed as the host city for its inaugural edition in November 2026. The Conclave will serve as a platform to facilitate the exchange of best practices, technologies and innovations, promote quality standards, strengthen intra-BRICS trade and foster resilient and sustainable supply chains. It will bring together key stakeholders across the sports manufacturing ecosystem, including manufacturers, exporters, investors, technology providers, SMEs, start-ups and research institutions, with a view to advancing cooperation, innovation and growth in the sector. (ANI)