Wushu athlete Divyanshi Choudhary was dropped from India's Asian Games 2026 squad at the eleventh hour, despite winning selection trials. Choudhary has accused the Wushu Association of India of mental harassment and bias, while the association claims the decision was based on a high-grade ACL tear.

Ahead of India’s Asian Games 2026, a controversy has appeared to have erupted after Wushu athlete Divyanshi Choudhary was dropped from the national squad at the eleventh hour, prompting intense allegations of mental harassment and an abuse of power against sports authorities.

India will be sending a 508-strong contingent across 35 sports for the upcoming edition of the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The wushu contingent will have seven players, three men and four men, representing India's medal hopes on the international stage. However, the build-up to the games has been overshadowed by turmoil surrounding 18-year-old Sanda athlete Divyanshi Choudhary.

Divyanshi was initially part of the 508-member India contingent, having secured her spot in the women's 60kg Sanda category after winning selection trials, but she was abruptly replaced by two-time Asian Games medallist Naorem Roshibina Devi, whom she had defeated during the trials.

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Divyanshi Accuses Authorities of Mental Harassment and Bias

As India prepares for the much-anticipated Asian Games 2026, which will officially kick off on August 19, Wushu athlete Divyanshi Choudhary found herself at the center of an intense selection storm. Having secured her spot through national trials, the 18-year-old was left shattered after being dropped at the eleventh hour.

In a video that went viral on social media, Divyanshi has alleged mental harassment and abuse of power by the Wushu Association of India (WAI), claiming that her omission was an unfair abuse of power designed to favor a more established competitor, Naorem Roshibina Dev, whom she had defeated during the selection trials.

“I am forced to say this. I am being mentally harassed from June to September. I defeated her (Naorem) in trials. Then why is there a problem? I never got an opportunity to put my point of view across to the association,” Divyanshi said.

“Doctors have declared me fit enough to play and yet the association did not inform me before I was dropped. I wanted to wear the India jersey and win gold for India,” he added.

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However, WAI has maintained that the decision was strictly based on medical assessments. According to WAI sources, Divyanshi Choudhary was carrying a high-grade partial ACL tear, adding that fielding an athlete with a severe ligament injury at a high-intensity multi-discipline event like the Asian Games posed a major health risk.

Divyanshi’s coach, Ashok Gautam, strongly questioned the decision, pointing out that Divyanshi had finished number one in five selection trials over the past year and was the leading athlete in the 60kg category.

Who is Divyanshi Choudhary?

Divyanshi Choudhary hails from Kota, Rajasthan, and is an 18-year-old Wushu Sanda athlete who competes in the women’s 60kg category. She began her athletic journey training at local facilities in Rajasthan, specifically refining her skills in the combat discipline of Wushu Sanda, a Chinese form of kickboxing.

After quickly advancing through local and state competitions, Divyanshi made her way into the prestigious Sports Authority of India (SAI), where she continued to develop her skills as a Sanda athlete. Over the last few years, the 18-year-old has been training at the National Institute of Sports (NIS) in Patiala.

Divyanshi received her major international breakthrough when she won the bronze medal at the 9th Wushu Junior Championships in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei in September 2024. The achievement marked an important milestone in the young athlete’s career.

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In June 2026, Divyanshi Choudhary won a Silver medal at the prestigious Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Wushu Tournament held in China. That year, the 18-year-old further strengthened her credentials by defeating Naorem Roshibina Dev, who won a silver medal at the 2023 Asian Games, in the 60kg national trials in New Delhi.

However, Divyanshi’s dream of representing India at the Asian Games this year was shattered at the eleventh hour after she was dropped from the squad on medical grounds. It remains to be seen whether Divyanshi can reclaim her place in India’s Asian Games squad following the controversy over her last-minute replacement.

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