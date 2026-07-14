Pakistani Cricketers Trafficked Drugs in India? EX-MHA Official RVS Mani's BIG Claim | Breaking News

Former Union Home Ministry Under Secretary R V S Mani has made explosive allegations, claiming that Pakistani cricket teams and delegations trafficked drugs during their visits to India.Speaking to ANI, Mani named former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Mohammad Asif, alleging they were involved in drug-related incidents during their India tours. He also claimed that former Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer's death was linked to resistance against alleged drug trafficking, while citing a 2006 Defence Intelligence Agency estimate that a significant portion of terror funding originated from the narcotics trade.