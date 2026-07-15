England vs Argentina Prediction: Messi Or Kane? Who Will Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Final?

England and Argentina are set for a blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final with a place in the final against Spain on the line. Can Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham lead the Three Lions, or will Lionel Messi inspire Argentina once again?Watch our complete match preview, predicted line-ups, key battles, tactical analysis and score prediction for this epic clash.In this video:0:00 England vs Argentina Semi-Final Preview1:30 Messi vs Kane: Biggest Battle Of The Match3:20 Predicted Lineups & Score Prediction