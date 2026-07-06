England vs Mexico: Three Lions Survive Late Scare, Reach FIFA World Cup Quarter-finals | Football

England defeated Mexico 3-2 in a thrilling FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash to book their place in the quarter-finals. After racing into a three-goal lead, the Three Lions survived a spirited Mexican comeback and will now face giant-killers Norway for a place in the semi-finals.In this video:0:00 England vs Mexico – Round of 16 Highlights1:30 England Race Into a 3-0 Lead2:30 Mexico Fight Back, England Reach Quarterfinals

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