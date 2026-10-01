Asian Games Shooting Gold: Neeru Dhanda, Kynan Chenai Express Their VICTORY
India’s shooting duo Neeru Dhanda and Kynan Chenai reflected on their historic Asian Games gold medal triumph. Dhanda spoke about the pride of winning gold for India, while Chenai credited the coaches, physiotherapist, psychologist and the National Rifle Association of India for their support. Both shooters highlighted teamwork, resilience and the importance of treating every new day as a fresh start.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:14
Now Playing
News
03:03
Now Playing
03:50
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
03:02
Now Playing
11:02
Now Playing