DC vs GT Thriller Highlights: Gujarat Titans Win By 1 Run In Last-Ball Drama | IPL 2026

A heart-stopping IPL 2026 clash saw Gujarat Titans edge Delhi Capitals by just 1 run. Despite KL Rahul’s stunning 92 and a late blitz from David Miller, DC fell short in a dramatic final over finish.0:00 - GT beat DC by just 1 run0:40 - Miller missed final delivery 1:00 - DC collapse triggered after Rahul’s wicket

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