CSK vs MI Highlights: Gaikwad’s Masterclass Sinks Mumbai Indians | IPL 2026 | Cricket News

Chennai Super Kings delivered a commanding performance to defeat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in IPL 2026. Led by a brilliant unbeaten knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK comfortably chased down 160. Mumbai struggled for momentum throughout, while CSK strengthened their playoff push with a clinical all-round display.0:00 - CSK outclass MI with a dominant 8-wicket victory0:55 - Mumbai Indians post 159/7 after being put to bat2:20 - CSK reach the target with ease and confidence

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