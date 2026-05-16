CSK vs LSG Highlights: Mitchell Marsh's Masterclass Dents Chennai's Playoff Hopes | IPL 2026

Mitchell Marsh unleashes a 38-ball 90 with 7 sixes as Lucknow Super Giants chase down CSK's 188 target with 7 wickets and 20 balls remaining. Marsh's sensational opening stand with Josh Inglis sets stage for comfortable victory. Watch the complete IPL 2026 highlights!In this video: 0:00 - TOSS & SETTING THE SCENE0:30 - CSK FIRST INNINGS1:16 - LSG'S EXPLOSIVE OPENING STAND2:00 - MARSHALL'S MASTERCLASS & PARTNERSHIP2:46 - POORAN'S FINISH & VICTORY3:30 - POST-MATCH SUMMARY

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