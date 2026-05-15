Bhojshala Declared as TEMPLE by Indore High Court | Landmark Verdict

The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court delivered a major verdict in the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque dispute case, declaring the Bhojshala complex in Dhar as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. The court also set aside the 2003 ASI arrangement that allowed Friday namaz at the site. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain called the judgment historic.

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