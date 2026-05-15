Singer Buried Under Shower of Money at Gujarat Dayro

Watch this unbelievable moment from last night’s Dayro at Shrimad Bhagwat Saptah in Khambhaliya, Dwarka! The singer was nearly buried under a massive shower of currency notes. All remaining funds and donations after event expenses will go to the Ahir Charitable Trust for building Gujarat Ahir Kanya Chhatralaya (Girls Hostel) and educational complex in Ahmedabad.

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