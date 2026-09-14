The World No.2 and German tennis star Alexander Zverev clinched his second Grand Slam title after defeating the first-time Major finalist Ben Shelton of the USA in the US Open 2026 Final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday, September 14.

Zverev defeated Shelton in four sets - 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2- to clinch his second Grand Slam triumph of the season, having earlier won the French Open. After winning the opening two sets, the German star encountered a fierce fightback from the young American in the third, but quickly regained control in the fourth to seal the championship.

On that note, let’s take a look at five records shattered by Alexander Zverev after the US Open 2026 Final at Flushing Meadows.