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US Open 2026 Final: 5 Records Shattered by Champion Alexander Zverev at Flushing Meadows
Alexander Zverev defeated Ben Shelton to win the US Open 2026, claiming his second Grand Slam of the season after the French Open. His historic triumph saw the German shatter five major records and further cement his legacy in tennis.
Alexander Zverev Concludes Grand Slam Season with Second Title
The World No.2 and German tennis star Alexander Zverev clinched his second Grand Slam title after defeating the first-time Major finalist Ben Shelton of the USA in the US Open 2026 Final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday, September 14.
Zverev defeated Shelton in four sets - 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2- to clinch his second Grand Slam triumph of the season, having earlier won the French Open. After winning the opening two sets, the German star encountered a fierce fightback from the young American in the third, but quickly regained control in the fourth to seal the championship.
On that note, let’s take a look at five records shattered by Alexander Zverev after the US Open 2026 Final at Flushing Meadows.
1. First Grand Slam Top Seed to Win Without Ever Being World No.1
Alexander Zverev has achieved a unique record in the history of the Grand Slam following his Major triumph at the US Open 2026. The German star became the first-ever top seed to capture the Grand Slam title without previously holding the world No. 1 ranking.
Zverev entered the tournament as the second-ranked player in the world, but was promoted to the top-seed position after World No. 1 Jannik Sinner withdrew from the US Open. With this, the 29-year-old German cemented a historic piece of tennis trivia, adding another milestone to his stellar 2026 season.
Also Read: Zverev defeats Shelton to claim US Open crown and second 2026 major
2. Most Grand Slam Match Wins by a German Man
2026 season has been Alexander Zverev’s most successful season yet, highlighted by his breakthrough major titles at Roland Garros and Flushing Meadows, further cementing his legacy in German tennis history.
Zverev shattered Boris Becker’s long-standing record for the most match wins by a German male player in a single Grand Slam season. With 25 match wins across four Major tournaments, the 29-year-old surpassed Becker's previous benchmark of 22 wins set in 1989, the year he won Wimbledon and the US Open.
3. First German Man to Win US Open in the 21st Century
After reaching the semifinals of the US Open, Alexander Zverev became the first German man to reach the semifinals of all four Grand Slams in a single season, becoming only the ninth player in the Open Era to achieve the milestone. Zverev achieved what his compatriot and the legendary Boris Becker never quite managed.
Following his US Open victory, Zverev etched his name further into the history books by becoming the first German man and the only German singles player after Angelique Kerber to win the Flushing Meadows singles title in the Open Era, ending a 37-year wait for a German men's singles champion since 1989.
4. Joins Elite List of First Multi-Slam Winners in a Season
Making his professional debut at 16 in 2013, Alexander Zverev’s hunt for a maiden major title defined much of his career narrative until a transformative 2026 campaign. The German star ended his 13-year Major title drought when he won the French Open title this year, defeating Flavio Cobolli in the final.
After losing the Wimbledon final, Zverev clinched his second Grand Slam title at the recently concluded US Open. With this, Alexander Zverev became just the fourth player after Jimmy Connors (1974), Guillermo Vilas (1977), and Jannik Sinner (2024) to win his first two career Grand Slam titles in the same calendar year.
Also Read: US Open 2026: Alexander Zverev's Search for 'Missing' Racquet Ends in Embarrassing Discovery (WATCH)
5. Fourth German Player to Win Multiple Grand Slam Titles in Open Era
With two Grand Slam titles under his belt, Alexander Zverev has joined the elite of German tennis players who have multiple Major triumphs in their respective careers, joining Steffi Graf, Boris Becker and Angelique Kerber in the prestigious club.
Zverev’s French Open and US Open titles in a single Grand Slam season have solidified his standing among the true greats of German tennis history. After enduring a tough battle in the first two rounds, Alexander Zverev eventually found elite form, outlasting American hopeful Ben Shelton in a hard-fought championship match.
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