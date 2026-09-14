Erling Haaland's record-breaking goal secured a 1-0 victory for Manchester City against Manchester United. Haaland now has the most goals (9) in Premier League Manchester derbies, surpassing Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero.

Manchester City star striker Erling Haaland overtook Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney and Man City icon Sergio Aguero for most goals in the 'Manchester Derby' matches held in the Premier League. Haaland's 60th minute strike helped Manchester City beat arch-rivals Manchester United 1-0 in the 199th derby fixture at Old Trafford on Sunday. With this goal, Haaland has registered nine goals in 'Manchester Derby' matches happening in the Premier League, outdoing Rooney and Aguero, who scored each goals each.

Haaland Chasing All-Time Records

He is also just one goal short of levelling Francis Lee and Joe Hayes for most Manchester Derby goals by a Manchester City player across all competitions and two more goals behind Rooney's all-time tally of 11 goals in 'Manchester Derby' across all competitions, as per ESPN. Also, with this win, Man City became the first visiting team to win 10 matches at the iconic Old Trafford venue in the Premier League, followed by Liverpool (eight times) and Arsenal, Chelsea (six times).

Ten-Man City Triumph in Dramatic Derby

Manchester City were left with 10-men after a controversial first card given to Phil Foden in the first half. After a goalless first half, Haaland came in clutch in the 60th minute, condemning the Red Devils to a defeat in the 199th Manchester Derby. With this win, Man City and Arsenal both have the joint-most points (12) with four wins in four matches, with the Gunners edging out Enzo Maresca's Man City by goal difference.

In the 23rd minute, Foden was sent off the field after making violent physical contact with Manchester United captain. But despite being one-man down, City did not let Man United dominate. The Red Devils hit the post twice, with Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo fumbling their chances.

VAR Confirms Haaland's Winner

In the 60th minute, Haaland tapped one into the net, but the offside flag went up. After a lengthy VAR check, Haaland was deemed to be onside, and Enzo Fernandez, while he was deemed to be in an offside position, was deemed not to have played the ball leading up to the goal and the goal was awarded to the Man City superstar.

In the 68th minute, Enzo Fernandez nearly doubled City's lead. Later on, Harry Maguire was denied a leveller in the 86th minute as it went wide, while an attempt by Bryan Mbeumo was sensationally saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma in stoppage time.

With a win, a draw and two losses, Man United is in 13th position in the points table. (ANI)