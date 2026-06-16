While on a break in the UK due to an injury, former Indian captain Virat Kohli was spotted spending quality time with his family. Heartwarming pictures of him carrying his son, Akaay, on his shoulders during a family picnic in London have gone viral, with fans praising the rare father-son moment.

Former Team India captain and star batter Virat Kohli has been spending quality time with his family, including his actress wife Anushka Sharma, and their two children, Valmki and Akaay, during their current break in the United Kingdom.

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Kohli is not part of the ongoing ODI series against Afghanistan as he was ruled out due to a hamstring injury sustained during the IPL 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star batter played a match-winning knock of 75 off 42 balls to help the side successfully defend the title.

After being ruled out of the Afghanistan ODI series, Kohli returned to London, where he and his family have been residing since late 2025. Following his Test retirement, the veteran Indian batter has been enjoying a more private life with his family rather than staying in the constant glare of the public eye.

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Kohli’s Heartwarming Moment with Akaay Goes Viral

Away from the public spotlight following his injury, Virat Kohli turned to his favorite pastime, family time, as he was seen spending a heartwarming moment with his son, Akaay, during a secret family picnic at a picturesque park in London, where the couple was captured enjoying a relaxed afternoon stroll away from the cameras.

In pictures that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Kohli was seen carrying young Akaay on his shoulders as they enjoyed the greenery, with father-son appearing completely at ease. Dressed in a black hoodie and khaki trousers, the veteran Indian batter appeared relaxed and cheerful, a stark contrast to the intense pressure of the professional cricket field.

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Another candid snapshot also went viral on social media, where Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, were chatting with friends in the park, where the couple appeared to be enjoying a simple, low-key afternoon, further highlighting their desire for normalcy and quality time together during their current break in England.

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Virat Kohli has sought privacy for their children, as he and Anushka have consistently maintained a firm stance on keeping Vamika and Akaay out of the public limelight. The couple has frequently requested that fans and media avoid taking pictures of their children, allowing them to grow away from intense scrutiny, given their parents' high-profile lives.

Virat Kohli Melts Hearts in Rare Father-Son Moment

The viral pictures of Virat Kohli sharing a heartwarming moment with his son, Akaay, have sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts praised the star batter for embracing fatherhood and enjoying a peaceful moment away from the spotlight.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts praised Kohli’s emotional father-son moment, calling it ‘peak happiness,’ ‘pure love away from pressure,’ and the ‘best role of his life,’ while celebrating his relaxed, joyful family time in London.

Others called him a ‘true champion off the field,’ praising his bond with Akaay and saying nothing beats seeing him enjoy his most important role as a father, away from the pressures of international cricket.

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Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is expected to return to action for the three-match ODI series against England, which will begin in July. After Tests and T20Is, Kohli has been solely focusing on ODI cricket, intending to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

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