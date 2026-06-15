Afghanistan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz's compassionate interaction with a differently-abled street vendor in Dharamshala has gone viral. The video shows Gurbaz engaging with the man, showing concern for his well-being, and giving him money, which led to widespread praise on social media for his 'golden heart'.

Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz came across a differently-abled man operating a small stall in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday, June 14. Gurbaz is currently part of Afghanistan’s ODI squad for the ongoing series against Team India.

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The opening match of the series took place at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, where the Men in Blue, led by Shubman Gill, defeated visiting Afghanistan side by seven wickets in a rain-affected contest. The match was reduced to 25 overs per side, as the persistent rain in Dharamshala delayed, as the persistent rain in Dharamshala delayed the start of play by over four hours.

As India and Afghanistan flew to Lucknow for the second ODI, Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s compassionate interaction with a street vendor in the hills of Dharamshala became a viral sensation.

Also Read: IND vs AFG, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill REVEALS Dressing Room Talk after Rohit Sharma's Run-Out

Gurbaz’s Interaction with Differently-Abled Street Vendor Goes Viral

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who is known for his compassionate nature and down-to-earth persona, showcased the beautiful side of his character by stopping to engage with a local, differently-abled man who is running a small business on the footpath of Dharamshala, a hilly region with a population of approximately 53,500 people.

In a video posted by Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batter on his Instagram handle, Gurbaz was seen approaching the street vendor during the night and interacting with him like a long-lost friend, embodying the true spirit of sportsmanship and humanity that transcends the cricket pitch.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz asked a range of questions to the street vendor, including whether he had food or not, and earning enough money to support himself and his family through his hard work, showing his genuine concern for his livelihood. Before leaving, Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave the money and half-roasted corn to the vendor.

This was not the first time Rahmanullah Gurbaz has touched hearts with his generosity while visiting India. During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Afghanistan's star was seen quietly distributing cash to homeless individuals sleeping on the Ahmedabad footpath ahead of the Diwali festival.

During IPL 2024, Gurbaz made headlines with a different yet equally heartwarming interaction involving an auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru. In a video, the cricketer pulled off an innocent prank on him, pretending he had forgotten his wallet after a ride. Still, the driver recognised him and refused to take the fare and instead offered him money to ensure he could get back to his hotel safely.

More Than a Cricketer: Social Media Celebrates Gurbaz’s Golden Heart

Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s heartwarming interaction with a street vendor in Dharamshala sparked an outpouring of love and admiration across social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), where fans and cricket enthusiasts praised his humility and kindness.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded Gurbaz for his kind gesture towards the street vendor, calling the Afghanistan cricketer ‘a gem of a person' and a ‘pure soul.’

Many highlighted his earlier acts of generosity and said his gesture reflects that humanity goes beyond borders, with several describing him as a true role model for sportsmanship and compassion. Others praised his consistency in showing kindness during public interactions, noting that Gurbaz has often gone out of his way to support people in need,

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Meanwhile, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a century in the ODI series against Team India, playing a knock of 102 off 51 balls, including 8 sixes and as many fours, at a strike rate of 200. However, his effort went in vain as Afghanistan fell short in a high-scoring encounter against India.

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