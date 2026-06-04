A young fan was heartbroken after he couldn't get Virat Kohli's autograph. But former IPL chief Lalit Modi saw his viral video and decided to make his dream come true with a special gift, winning praise from everyone.

For many fans, cricket means Virat Kohli. A new viral video of a young fan shows just how much he means to people, and it has a happy ending that's winning hearts online.

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So, what happened?

During the IPL 2026 season, a little boy stood for hours outside the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team hotel. His only dream was to get an autograph from his hero, Virat Kohli, on his bat. When Kohli finally came out, the boy tried to run towards him, full of excitement. However, security staff stopped him, and he couldn't meet his favourite cricketer.

The Boy Broke Down in Tears

The boy was heartbroken that he couldn't get the autograph. He threw his bat on the ground and ran back to his parents, crying. Someone caught this emotional moment on camera. The video was posted on social media and quickly went viral, getting millions of views and touching everyone's hearts.

Lalit Modi, Stepped In After Seeing the Viral Video

The video even reached former IPL chief Lalit Modi. He saw how upset the boy was and decided to do something about it. He managed to find the boy and promised to send him a special IPL bat signed by Virat Kohli himself. As soon as this news broke, people on social media started praising Lalit Modi for his kind gesture.

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How Did the Boy React?

According to his family, the moment he heard he was getting a signed bat from Virat, his smile returned. The same boy who was crying just days ago is now over the moon that his dream is coming true. Many people commented online, saying, "This incident shows how much an autograph means to a true fan."

Netizens Are Full of Praise

This whole episode has got people talking. On one hand, it proves once again how much fans love Virat Kohli. On the other hand, everyone is appreciating Lalit Modi for understanding the boy's feelings and stepping in to help.

Overall, a story that started with tears has ended with a big smile, and it's a moment that has won over cricket fans everywhere.