Following India A’s Super Over loss to Sri Lanka A, 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated altercation with Vishen Halambage. The scuffle, reportedly triggered by a provocative comment, escalated to a push before teammates intervened. The match was already marred by controversy over fading light.

The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated altercation with Sri Lanka A players after India A’s Super Over defeat in the ongoing ODI Tri-Nation series at Rangiri International Stadium in Dambulla on Monday, June 15.

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India A, led by Tilak Varma, suffered their second straight defeat of the ODI Tri-Series following a Super Over defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka. After being bundled out for 265, the visitors failed to defend it, as the hosts tied the match by levelling the score and pushed the contest into the Super Over.

Batting first in the Super Over, Sri Lanka A posted 17 runs in six balls, setting an 18-run target for India A. Openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge were tasked with chasing it, but the young pair managed only 9 runs in the over.

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Tempers Flare after Super Over

After India A chased down the 18-run target, resulting in a Super Over defeat at the hands of Sri Lanka A, the situation became heated as the players left the pitch. As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge were walking back to the pavilion, the former was confronted by members of the Sri Lankan side.

The 15-year-old Sooryavanshi walked up to one of the Sri Lanka A players and pushed him after Vishen Halambage allegedly provoked the teenager. The heated confrontation between Sooryavanshi and Halambage became the defining, ugly climax of a match already fractured by tension. The teen sensation had to be restrained by the opposition players, especially Niroshan Dickwell and his teammate Suryansh Shedge.

When walking back to the pavilion, the 15-year-old batting sensation turned back and continued to exchange heated words with the opposition, clearly agitated by the contentious sequence of events that unfolded during the Super Over.

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The atmosphere was already tense, as India A skipper Tilak Varma and the on-field umpires argued over the decision to continue play despite the fading light, which significantly impacted the final delivery of the regulation innings. Despite the umpire’s warning of deteriorating visibility throughout the closing overs of regulation innings, the officiating team insisted on playing until the final ball.

However, India A’s decision to go ahead with the Super Over backfired, as the openers Vaibhav and Suryansh, apparently, struggled to read the ball in the rapidly dimming conditions, resulting in an underwhelming chase that saw them manage only 9 runs.

What Led to the Heated Exchange Between Sooryavanshi and Halambage?

Though Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was visibly furious and exchanged words with several Sri Lankan players while exiting the field, it was unclear what triggered the initial outburst. The explosive reaction from the 15-year-old couldn’t have been triggered unless there was a direct, personal provocation.

According to the report by Cricbuzz, Vishen Halambage of Sri Lanka provoked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi by allegedly asking to go home after India A suffered a Super Defeat, which prompted a quick and immediate response from the 15-year-old, who fearlessly confronted the Sri Lankan player.

“Match over…now you go home,” Halambage told Sooryavanshi.

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Though the two sides completed customary post-match handshakes, the incident highlighted the growing friction between the neighboring rivals. The physical scuffle threatened to completely derail the spirit of the game, but the quick intervention from both sides ensured that the sportsmanship was maintained even in the heat of the moment.

Also Read: IND A vs SL A, ODI Tri-Series: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Aggressive Approach Under Scrutiny Again

Vishen Halambage to Apologise for his Conduct

Another report emerged that the Sri Lanka A management held an internal discussion with its players, especially Vishen Halambage, regarding the incident. It was reported that the Sri Lanka A camp will head to the India A dressing room to offer an apology, but it remains to be seen whether they will go ahead.

Moreover, Sri Lanka A camp was unhappy with India A’s decision to play the Super Over, as they felt the match should have been called off earlier due to the fading light.

“There should never have been a Super Over in the first place,” an SLC official told Cricbuzz.

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The Sri Lankan management’s decision to pursue an apology for Halambage’s conduct was intended to demonstrate that while competitive tension is expected, such personal provocations are not condoned by the team.

Eventually, both sides will look to put aside their differences and move on, prioritizing the spirit of the game as they prepare for the remainder of the series.