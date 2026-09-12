Defending champions Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by four wickets to enter the Women's T20 Asia Cup final against India. Despite an early collapse, a 67-run stand between Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari secured the thrilling chase of 131.

Defending champions Sri Lanka overcame a dramatic top-order collapse and a brilliant all-round performance from Pakistan captain Fatima Sana to beat Pakistan by four wickets and seal their place in the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 final, where they will face unbeaten India on Sunday.

Chasing 131 for victory in the second semi-final, Sri Lanka slipped to 5/2 and then 33/4 before Harshitha Samarawickrama and Kavisha Dilhari combined to produce a crucial 67-run partnership that turned the contest in their favour, according to Cricinfo.

Samarawickrama scored 36 off 31 balls while Dilhari made 33 off 33 as Sri Lanka recovered from their early setbacks and moved within touching distance of the target. Pakistan, however, refused to give up, with Sana returning for a second spell to remove both set batters and finish with impressive figures of 4/36. Her efforts had earlier also helped Pakistan recover from 52/4 as she top-scored with 47 off 36 balls to lift her side to 130/5.

Sana Steadies Pakistan After Early Wobble

Sana's aggressive innings, which included several boundaries and a six, gave Pakistan a competitive total after Sri Lanka's spinners had made early inroads. Chamari Athapaththu struck twice in her opening two overs, dismissing Shawaal Zulfiqar and Ayesha Zafar, while Sugandika Kumari removed Muneeba Ali to leave Pakistan in trouble. Seventeen-year-old left-arm spinner Chamudi Prabodha added to Pakistan's problems by having Sadaf Shamas stumped in the 10th over, leaving the side at 52/4.

Sana then took responsibility with the bat. After playing out her first six deliveries without scoring, she opened up against the Sri Lankan attack and helped Pakistan score 78 runs in the final 10 overs. Gull Feroza contributed 21 off 32 balls, while Tuba Hasan added a useful 12 off 10, as Pakistan reached 130/5.

Samarawickrama, Dilhari Lead Sri Lanka's Reply

Sri Lanka's chase began disastrously, with Sana removing two of their top three batters, including Athapaththu, during her first spell. But Samarawickrama and Dilhari steadied the innings with their 67-run stand, combining calculated strokeplay with aggressive running between the wickets.

Sana returned late in the innings to dismiss both batters and briefly revived Pakistan's hopes. Sri Lanka's lower order, however, held its nerve. Nilakshika Silva and Kaushini Nuthyangana guided Sri Lanka towards the target before Nuthyangana struck a six to reduce the equation to five runs from 11 balls. The winning runs came with eight balls remaining, as Nilakshika ramped Sana for the decisive boundary to complete Sri Lanka's four-wicket victory.

The result earned Sri Lanka a second consecutive Women's T20 Asia Cup final appearance and set up a title clash against India, who defeated Bangladesh by 40 runs in the first semi-final. India have remained unbeaten in the tournament and had already defeated Sri Lanka during the league stage, but the defending champions will enter Sunday's final with confidence after successfully overcoming another difficult situation against Pakistan. For Pakistan, Sana's performance stood out despite the defeat, as her 47 with the bat and four-wicket haul made her a rare Player of the Match from the losing side. (ANI)