Following India’s series-clinching win over Afghanistan, Ishan Kishan humorously blamed Shubman Gill for missing his double century. In a viral video, he joked that Gill’s advice to hit big shots cost him 70 runs, leaving the dressing room in splits.

Team India’s left-handed batter Ishan Kishan took a playful dig at captain Shubman Gill after missing an opportunity to score a double century in the second ODI of the three-match series against Afghanistan at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, June 17.

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Shubman Gill (154) and Ishan Kishan (125) laid the foundation for a massive total of 402 through a crucial 224–run stand for the third wicket, before the Indian bowlers bundled out Afghanistan for 232 to secure a clinical 170-run victory and take an assailable 2-0 series lead. India’s batting line-up was led by Gill and Kishan, who completely dominated the Afghan bowlers.

Gill and Ishan’s partnership accounted for the bulk of India's runs, completely dismantling the Afghan bowling attack and setting up a match-winning total, which ultimately proved way too much for the visitors to handle, despite Rahmat Shah’s valuable fighting knock for Afghanistan.

Also Read: IND vs AFG, 2nd ODI: How Many Times Has Team India Crossed 400 Runs? Check Out Here

Ishan’s Dig at Gill Goes Viral

As Team India secured a series win, Ishan Kishan and captain Shubman Gill were involved in a hilarious dressing room exchange that has since gone viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

In a video posted by BCCI across social media handles, the southpaw was seen hilariously grilling the Indian skipper for ‘stealing’ his double century. Ishan Kishan said that his 70 runs got reduced after Gill asked him to go for big shots and rotate the strike.

“Mujhe 6 chakke marwane ke chakkar mein mera 70 runs kam kar diya.” Ishan joked. (It cost me 70 runs in an attempt to make me hit 6 sixes.)

However, Gill reminded Ishan Kishan that he only wanted to accelerate the team's run rate and put pressure on the opposition, to which the southpaw agreed, leaving the entire dressing room in splits with his infectious laughter.

Ishan Kishan’s reference to the incident during India’s innings when Shubman Gill reportedly encouraged him to go for six sixes in an over in order to accelerate the scoring rate as well as the total runs on the board. The southpaw smashed two consecutive sixes in the 37th over before a mistimed shot led to his dismissal, ending his brilliant stay at the crease.

Ishan, who holds the record for the fastest double century in the history of ODI cricket, showed exactly why he remains one of the most destructive white-ball batters in the world. His 79-ball 125 was laced with power and precision, proving that he is quickly regaining his peak form in the 50-over format.

India aims for ODI Series Sweep against Afghanistan

After clinching the series with a back-to-back victory, Team India, led by Shubman Gill, will now shift their focus to the final dead rubber as they aim for a clinical 3-0 clean sweep over Afghanistan.

The Men in Blue have dominated in every department so far, with batting and bowling units clicking in perfect harmony, and the third ODI presents a perfect opportunity for the team management to test their bench strength and give fringe players a go in the middle. The Afghanistan ODI series is part of India’s preparation for the 2027 ODI World Cup, as the team looks to build a formidable core and finalize its combinations ahead of the marquee tournament.

With Shubman Gill leading the side, and Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma firmly entrenched in the setup, the team's transition into a new era strikes a perfect balance between fearless youth and seasoned brilliance.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup remaining a focus for the selectors and the team management, India aims to build a settled core, test combinations, and strengthen its squad depth ahead of the global tournament. After the Afghanistan ODIs, the Men in Blue will play the three-match ODI series against England in July-August, followed by a home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Also Read: IND A vs AFG A: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Short-Ball Struggles Raise Concerns After 38-Run Cameo