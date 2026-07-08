On his 45th birthday, MS Dhoni attended the India-England T20I, where fans urged him to play one more IPL season. Dhoni smiled, pointed to his grey beard, and mimed struggling to walk, sparking fresh retirement speculation over his future with CSK.

Former India captain and legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni celebrated his 45th birthday during the Men in Blue’s third T20I of the five-match series against England at Trent Bridge in Southampton on Tuesday, July 7.

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Dhoni made a special appearance at Trent Bridge to watch Shreyas Iyer and his boys take on the English side, drawing rapturous cheers from the crowd as he was spotted by the broadcast cameras. However, the Men in Blue suffered a humiliating 125-run defeat to England, recording their heaviest loss in the history of their T20I cricket.

However, Dhoni’s presence at the hospitality stands became the undeniable highlight of an otherwise forgettable evening. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter chose to celebrate his 45th birthday in a remarkably low-key fashion, eschewing private luxury for a public appearance, where he graciously waved at the Indian crowd.

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MS Dhoni’s Message to Fans Goes Viral

As MS Dhoni marked his presence at the stadium, what caught the attention of the crowd and spectators was. a heartwarming yet candid interaction where, in response to fans pleading for one more IPL season for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In a video that went viral on social media, the 45-year-old was seen waving to the fans at Trent Bridge when a few requested the ‘Thala’ to return to the yellow jersey for one more IPL season. In a candid response that has resonated deeply with the cricketing world, Dhoni smiled, pointed to his greying beard, and mimed the physical toll of his long career.

The users decoded Dhoni’s gestures as an apparent statement that he has a beard grown old and can barely walk, a lighthearted yet poignant signal that he is prioritizing his physical well-being.

“I'm old now. My beard has gone grey, and I can barely walk." Dhoni said as decoded by users.

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MS Dhoni didn’t play the entire IPL 2026 as he was sidelined throughout the season due to a persistent injury, a difficult setback that left his future with the Chennai Super Kings uncertain.

Neither the franchise nor Dhoni confirmed his participation in the next IPL season, leaving the massive global fanbase in a state of suspended animation, as fans eagerly await an official announcement on whether the legendary icon will grace the pitch once more or if his time in the yellow jersey has come to a quiet, legendary close.

Glorious Career of MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni has been one of the instrumental figures in India’s success over the years, not only as a captain but also as a player. He began his international career for Team India in an ODI match against Bangladesh in 2004, but did not have an ideal start, facing early struggles before establishing himself as one of the dependable batters and a finisher and one of the best wicketkeeper-batters in the world.

In 2007, Dhoni was appointed as the captain, and his first major success was leading Team India to the maiden T20 World Cup triumph in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007. Thereafter, he captained the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy triumphs, becoming the first captain to win three ICC trophies.

In December 2009, Team India reached the No.1 spot in the Men’s Test rankings for the first time under the leadership of MS Dhoni. Dhoni’s last international appearance came in the 2019 semifinal against New Zealand before announcing his decision to call it quits from his international career in August 2020.

In his international career, MS Dhoni has amassed 17092 runs, including 15 centuries and 108 fifties, at an average of 44.74 in 535 matches. Dhoni has the third-highest number of catches as a wicketkeeper, with 634 catches in 538 matches.

In IPL, Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings to 10 finals, out of which they won five titles, a record tied with their rivals, the Mumbai Indians. As a wicketkeeper-batter, MS Dhoni has amassed 5439 runs, including 24 fifties, at an average of 38.30 in 278 matches.

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