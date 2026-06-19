Former India pacer S Sreesanth has criticized Gautam Gambhir’s coaching style, saying India’s recent Test struggles are due to excessive pressure on players. He called for a shift to a calm mentor like MS Dhoni instead of a strict coach model.

The former India pacer S Sreesanth criticized Gautam Gambhir’s coaching style amid India’s Test struggles. Under the guidance of Gambhir, Team India’s performance in red-ball cricket has been put under scrutiny over repeated failures in challenging conditions.

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Since Gambhir took over as India’s head coach in July 2024, India’s Test record has come under the scanner. They were whitewashed by New Zealand and South Africa at home, lost to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, drew the five-match Test series against England, and won home series against Bangladesh and the West Indies.

In the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, Team India has won 4, lost as many, and drawn one out of their nine completed matches, leaving their hopes of qualifying for the final hanging by a thread. India failed to qualify for the last WTC final following a series defeat to Australia.

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Sreesanth Bats For ,MS Dhoni’s, Mentorship

Amid India’s Test struggles, former pacer S Sreesanth blamed Gautam Gambhir for putting excessive pressure on the players, arguing that the dressing room desperately needs a calming, mentor-like figure instead of a strict coach.

Speaking on The Lallantop’s show 'Guest in the Newsroom', Sreesanth stated that India needs a mentor rather than a coach, taking a direct swipe at Gambhir’s rigid methods, adding that a figure like MS Dhoni is required to guide the team through tough phases.

“Change the coach, friend. India needs a mentor, not a coach," Sreesanth said.

“I have an issue with the way he coaches. There is too much pressure on the players. At this level, you need a mentor. Dhoni never put players under pressure and then dropped them if things didn't work out," he added.

S Sreesanth played alongside MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir during India’s historic triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup, giving him unique insight into both men's leadership styles. Having played under both stalwarts, he believes Gambhir’s high-strung approach is alienating the current crop of Test cricketers.

‘You Have To Be a Brother First’

Further speaking on the coaching style of Gautam Gambhir, Sreesanth emphasized that before acting as a strict tactician, a leader must build genuine personal connections with the players.

“Team India needs a mentor like Dhoni," the 43-year-old said.

“You have to be a brother first. You can't just laugh when you win and get angry when you lose. You've done well for the country, that's great. That doesn't mean others aren't trying. Have a mentor over a coach," he added.

MS Dhoni is often known for his calm and composed demeanor, famously backing his players through difficult phases and shielding them from undue scrutiny during his tenure as captain. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter previously served as a mentor for the Indian team during the 2021 T20 World Cup, successfully bringing a sense of stability and reassurance to the dressing room.

S Sreesanth’s assessment of MS Dhoni’s leadership and Gautam Gambhir’s coaching philosophy stems from his experience of having played alongside both men during some of Indian cricket's most glorious chapters.

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