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MS Dhoni Net Worth: Not just cricket, 'Mahi' is an all-rounder in business too! Check out his massive empire
MS Dhoni is the only captain to win all three major ICC trophies. But his game isn't just on the field. Mahi has built a massive business empire, with a net worth estimated between ₹1,060 crore and ₹1,200 crore.
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The Cricket Icon
MS Dhoni is a legend who completely changed Indian cricket. His journey from Ranchi to becoming a global sports icon is a story of hard work and amazing success that has inspired millions.
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The All-Rounder
Dhoni is the only captain to win all three major ICC white-ball trophies. Under his leadership, India won the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. He also led India to win the ICC Test Championship three times.
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An Extraordinary Career
He redefined the role of a wicketkeeper-batsman with his amazing career. He scored 10,773 ODI runs and 4,876 Test runs. Off the field, Dhoni has built one of India's most valuable athlete brands through big sponsorships and smart investments.
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Image Credit : Insta/M S Dhoni
What is his total net worth?
On his 45th birthday on July 7, 'Captain Cool' remains a huge name in the business world. His net worth is estimated to be between ₹1,060 crore and ₹1,200 crore ($127 million to $145 million). Even though his professional cricket income has reduced, he still earns around ₹60 crore to ₹130 crore annually.
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Image Credit : X/@ChennaiIPL
Endorsement Deals
He gets ₹4 crore (₹40 million) per season from CSK. His many big endorsement deals also play a huge part in his financial success. Off the field, his wealth is seen in his expensive properties, especially his stunning 7-acre 'Kailashpati' farmhouse in Ranchi.
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Ultra-luxurious home
This ultra-luxurious house is valued at over ₹100 crore (₹100 million). It has an indoor stadium, facilities for organic farming, and a multi-storey glass garage. This garage holds his iconic collection of bikes and vintage cars, which is worth more than ₹30 crore.
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Endorsements and Investments
Brand endorsements are his main source of income, bringing in ₹40 crore to ₹100 crore (₹100 million) annually. As one of the most trusted faces in Indian marketing, Dhoni currently promotes over 30 major brands. These include ACKO, DRiV, Swaraj Tractors, Asian Footwear, Gulf Oil, G Square Housing, Navi, Fire-Boltt, Zed Black Agarbatti, GoDaddy, Mastercard India, Bharat Matrimony, Orient, and Boost.
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Income from commercial shoots
He charges a hefty fee of ₹4 crore to ₹6 crore per day for commercial shoots. Dhoni's business approach has changed a lot over time. Instead of just relying on initial capital, he now focuses on getting partnership stakes in fast-growing sectors.
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Investment Portfolio
He has built a huge investment portfolio. This includes IT and mobility companies like Superhealth, Kuku, Lightfury Games, House of Biryani, Garuda Aerospace, Khatabook, Cars24, and BluSmart. He is also active in the entertainment world with his production company, Dhoni Entertainment, and co-owns the ISL football team, Chennaiyin FC.
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Also involved in charity work
Along with his business success, he also contributes to social welfare through the MS Dhoni Charitable Foundation. This foundation focuses on developing sports at the grassroots level. It partners with big businesses to help promising young players from underprivileged families in India's Tier-II and Tier-III cities get cricket equipment, quality training, and global recognition.
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