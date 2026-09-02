The BCCI is holding a major meeting in Mumbai tomorrow. Big calls are expected on Rohit Sharma's future, which might not be good news for his fans. A total of five key issues are on the table for discussion.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called for a top-level meeting at its Mumbai headquarters on September 18. The agenda is packed: a deep dive into Team India's performance, the future of senior players, and planning for major upcoming tournaments. The biggest question on everyone's mind is about Rohit Sharma's future, and this meeting is expected to provide some answers.

Who's Attending?

Along with top BCCI officials, including the president Mithun Manhas, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and secretary Devajit Saikia, this high-level meeting in Mumbai will likely be attended Team India's head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and VVS Laxman, who heads the Centre of Excellence (CoE).

What's on the Agenda?

Rohit Sharma's Future: The main talking point will be whether Rohit Sharma is part of the plan for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Several reports suggest he isn't, and a final decision on this is likely to be made.

Performance Review: The team's recent losses during the England and Ireland tours will be put under the microscope. The series wins against Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will also be reviewed.

Injury Problems: The recurring fitness issues of key players, especially Hardik Pandya, are a major concern. The meeting will have a serious discussion on why players are getting injured so often.

Upcoming Series: A key goal is to create a clear roadmap for the upcoming New Zealand tour, the high-stakes Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and the long-term plan for the 2027 World Cup.

Agarkar's Future Also Under Scrutiny?

It's not just about the players. Sources say that Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar's performance and his future in the role could also be up for discussion. For now, the BCCI hasn't officially shared the agenda, but this meeting is set to be a game-changer, potentially setting a new course for Indian cricket.