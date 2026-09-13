An explosive 82 from Abhishek Sharma and a 3/19 haul by Arshdeep Singh helped India secure an easy seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first T20I. Chasing 157, India romped home in 13.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

An explosive knock by Abhishek Sharma and a three-wicket haul by Arshdeep Singh were the highlights as India secured an easy seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. With this win, India is 1-0 up in the series.

India opted to field first, with Afghanistan managing 156/8 courtesy a fighting 64* from Azmatullah Omarzai. Arshdeep Singh (3/19) was sensational with the ball. During the chase, Abhishek (82 in 32 balls, with seven fours and seven sixes) and Ishan Kishan (42 in 33 balls, with five fours and a six) killed the chase with an entertaining 121-run stand for the second wicket. The chase was done in 13.4 overs.

India's dominant chase

In the chase, Team India started well with Sanju Samson producing a flick through midwicket against Fazalhaq Farooqi on the second ball of the innings and later hitting Mujeeb ur Rahman for a four in the second over too. But in the next over, Sanju perished to in-form Azmatullah Omarzai, as the all-rounder induced a false shot from the batter, which was caught by Darwish Rasooli at deep square leg. Sanju was gone for 10 in eight balls, with India at 18/1 in 2.1 overs.

Abhishek-Ishan's match-winning stand

However, Abhishek Sharma continued his onslaught nonetheless, smacking Omarzai for a six and four in the same over. He completed 6,000 T20 runs, becoming the second-fastest to the milestone (in 3,420 balls, next to New Zealand's Finn Allen, who reached the mark in 3,386 balls).

Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma opened the floodgates in Farooqi's fifth over, looting 26 runs with two fours and sixes each, with both being equal aggressors. India marched to the 50-run mark in 4.2 overs.

In the next over, Mohammed Nabi was torched for three fours by the duo as they reached the 50-run stand in just 17 balls.

In the ninth over, Abhishek reached his 12th T20I fifty in 22 balls, with six fours and three sixes and ended the over by smacking Rashid Khan for a four and a six. India reached the 100-run mark in 8.2 overs.

Ishan-Abhishek continued to brutalise Afghanistan spin, with Ishan getting a four and Abhishek producing two back-to-back sixes against Noor Ahmed in the 10th over, reaching the 100-run stand in 43 balls.

Halfway through, India was 130/1 in 10 overs, with Abhishek (74*) and Ishan (34*) unbeaten.

Mohammed Nabi broke the 121-run stand, getting Abhishek caught for 82 off 32 balls, with seven fours and seven sixes each by Rashid Khan. India was 139/2 in 11 overs.

The combination of Nabi and Rashid also removed Ishan for 33 off 42 balls, with five fours and a six. India was 152/3 in 12.4 overs.

India secured an easy win, ending at 157/3 in 13.4 overs, with Shreyas Iyer (8*) and Tilak Varma (3*) unbeaten.

Omarzai's fighting 64* leads Afghanistan recovery

Earlier, a late resurgence led by Azmatullah Omarzai helped Afghanistan set India a target of 157 after recovering from a nightmarish top-order collapse on Sunday. Omarzai’s unbeaten 64 guided Afghanistan’s recovery from 43/5 in seven overs, while Arshdeep Singh starred with 3/19. Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy chipped in with a wicket apiece.

India's early strikes rattle visitors

After Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl, the Indian bowling attack vindicated his decision almost immediately, reducing the visitors to 41 for 4 within the Powerplay.

Returning to his first T20I after the IPL 2026, Jasprit Bumrah made an immediate impact, striking in the very first over to dismiss opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (0) for a duck.

Afghanistan’s troubles worsened in the fourth over when a brilliant fielding effort from Ishan Kishan resulted in a run-out. Zadran went after scoring 11 runs..

Arshdeep Singh then removed Sediqullah Atal (13) in the following over, who played a wide yorker straight into the hands of Bumrah at short third.

Axar Patel capped off the dominant Powerplay by dismissing Gulbadin Naib (2), who sliced a lofted shot to Nitish Kumar Reddy in the outfield.

Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy joined the party in the seventh over, crashing through the defences of Darwish Rasooli (2) to leave Afghanistan reeling at 43 for 5 in 7 overs.

Omarzai-Nabi mount rescue effort

Following the collapse, Azmatullah Omarzai and veteran Mohammad Nabi mounted a rescue effort. The pair combined for a steady 83-run partnership for the sixth wicket to bring stability to the innings.

Omarzai and Nabi shifted gears in the 15th over, smashing 17 runs off Reddy before adding another 16 off Axar Patel’s over.

Arshdeep Singh then returned in the 17th over to break the partnership, dismissing Nabi for a 27-ball 33.

Bumrah bowled the 18th over and only conceded 3 runs to finish off his outing with figures of 1/26 in 4 overs.

Arshdeep Singh returned to bowl the penultimate over and struck twice, dismissing Rashid Khan for 1 and Noor Ahmad for a duck, while Azmatullah Omarzai completed his half-century at the other end.

Omarzai continued to lead Afghanistan’s fight, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman joining him in the middle. The duo smashed 21 runs off the final over, bowled by Shivam Dube, taking Afghanistan to 156/8 in 20 overs. Omarzai remained unbeaten on 64 off 44 balls, with four fours and as many sixes.

Arshdeep Singh (3/19), Axar Patel (1/27), Jasprit Bumrah (1/26) and Varun Chakaravarthy (1/16) were the wicket-takers as Afghanistan set India a target of 157 runs to win in 20 overs.

Brief Scores

Afghanistan: 156/8 (Azmatullah Omarzai 64*, Mohammed Nabi 33, Arshdeep Singh 3/19) beat India: 157/3 in 13.4 overs (Abhishek Sharma 82, Ishan Kishan 42, Mohammad Nabi 2/28). (ANI)