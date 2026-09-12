Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer praised the team's 'synergy' and the bowling of Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh in the seven-wicket win over Afghanistan. An explosive 121-run stand between Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan sealed the chase.

Following his side's win over Afghanistan, Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer hailed the team's collective effort, especially the bowling performances of frontline bowlers Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy, saying that everyone "worked in synergy towards the success".

A top-order collapse triggered by Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy laid down the foundation for what was skipper Shreyas Iyer's first win on Indian soil as Team India beat Afghanistan by seven wickets. An explosive 121-run stand between Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan killed the game during the first 10 overs itself, giving India a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

After series losses to Ireland and England, which put Iyer under immediate scrutiny, a series win over Zimbabwe away from home and this winning start in Delhi has given him some more breathing space as a captain.

'Bumrah is a great asset'

Speaking during the post-match presentation, he hailed Bumrah (1/26 in four overs) as a "great asset", and said it was his start which created the momentum for the bowlers who followed later, particularly Arshdeep, who ended with figures of 3/19. "Everyone worked in synergy towards the success. And as I mentioned earlier, Bumrah is a great asset for the team, and, you know, giving that start, creating the momentum for all the bowlers coming in. Arshdeep also, he bowled brilliantly, followed by Axar and Varun, the way they bowled, it was a phenomenal effort," he said.

On Dube's expensive over

On Shivam Dube's last over, which leaked 21 runs, he said, "Honestly speaking, there was no choice. And you saw that it is a bit unfair for Dube as well coming in for the 20th over, not able to gauge the pace of the wicket, how the ball is going to go on. I felt that he would be delivering at that particular moment, but it is absolutely fine because it is a game of cricket, and I’m sure that he will go and analyse what areas he needs to work on."

'Flawless' opening partnership

He hailed Abhishek and Ishan's partnership, pointing to some "flawless" shot-making by Abhishek and a "relaxed, calm" conduct of Ishan in the team environment. "Starting off with Abhishek, I feel that the shots he played, it was flawless, and some of them were exemplary. But talking about Ishan, he has been in great form currently, and the way he has been in the dressing room and also on the ground during practice sessions, he is very relaxed, calm, and he knows his game at the moment. So that is a great sign for us as a team," he added.

Match Summary

India opted to field first, with Afghanistan managing 156/8 courtesy a fighting 64* from Azmatullah Omarzai. Arshdeep Singh (3/19) was sensational with the ball.

During the chase, Abhishek (82 in 32 balls, with seven fours and seven sixes) and Ishan Kishan (42 in 33 balls, with five fours and a six) killed the chase with an entertaining 121-run stand for the second wicket. The chase was completed in 13.4 overs. (ANI)