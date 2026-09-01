Former India captain Rohit Sharma is all set to swap the cricket field for television with Family Full House with Rohit Sharma. The family entertainer will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV on September 19.

Former India cricket captain Rohit Sharma is set to make his television entertainment debut with Family Full House with Rohit Sharma. The family entertainer will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV on September 19, 2026.

The show will feature Rohit as its central figure and marks his first major move into television entertainment after a celebrated cricketing career. The programme is being positioned as a family entertainer aimed at viewers across age groups, while also adding to Sony Pictures Networks India’s non-scripted entertainment line-up.

Rohit Sharma’s Viral ‘Garden’ Dialogue Returns

The latest announcement promo plays on some of Rohit’s most viral cricket moments. Fans are seen asking the former India captain to repeat his famous ‘garden’ and ‘gully cricket’ lines.

Clearly frustrated by the attention, Rohit says, “Do line kya bol di, itna viral ho gaya. Jab mera pura show aayega to kya hoga?” The promo gives viewers a glimpse of the light-hearted and humorous tone expected from the show.

Sony had first teased Rohit’s television debut in May through a promo centred around his iconic ‘garden’ remark. During a cricket match, Rohit had famously shouted, “Koi bhi garden mein nahi ghumega,” while urging his fielders to move faster.

From Cricket Field to Television

Rohit’s transition to television comes after an illustrious cricket career. The World Cup-winning cricketer has already retired from T20I and Test cricket but continues to remain available for ODIs.

His future in the 50-over format has also been a subject of speculation in recent months. The discussion intensified around India’s ODI series against England, with reports suggesting that the third ODI at Lord’s could potentially be among Rohit’s final appearances for India.

While his cricketing future continues to attract attention, Rohit is now preparing to entertain audiences in an entirely different format. With his natural humour, massive fan following and several viral cricket moments already part of the promotional campaign, Family Full House with Rohit Sharma is expected to bring a different side of the former India captain to viewers.