Manchester City Vs Everton Highlights: 97th Minute Chaos Shocks Title Race
Everton stunned Manchester City in a dramatic 3-3 draw as Jérémy Doku’s 97th-minute equaliser rescued a point. Everton’s stunning comeback saw them lead 3-1 before late goals flipped the script, dealing a massive blow to City’s Premier League title hopes.0:00 - Everton vs Man City turns into a Premier League classic1:10 - Thierno Barry punishes City with clinical finish2:25 - Everton inches away from historic win
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