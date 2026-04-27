Chelsea vs Leeds United Highlights: Fernandez Sends Blues to Final Glory | Football

Chelsea vs Leeds United Highlights: Fernandez Sends Blues to Final Glory
Chelsea edged past Leeds United with a narrow but crucial win, sealing their spot in the FA Cup final. A first-half header proved decisive as the Blues showed grit under pressure, while Leeds pushed hard but failed to convert chances in a tense Wembley clash.0:00 - Chelsea reach FA Cup final with narrow 1-0 victory1:15 - Robert Sanchez produced crucial saves2:35 - Big morale boost after recent struggles
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