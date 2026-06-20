Brazil vs Haiti 3-0 Highlights: Cunha Brace, Vinicius Junior Goal Powers Selecao | FIFA World Cup

Brazil bounced back emphatically at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a commanding 3-0 victory over Haiti in Philadelphia.After facing criticism following their disappointing 1-1 draw against Morocco, Carlo Ancelotti's side responded with a dominant display led by Matheus Cunha, who scored twice, while Vinicius Junior added a third before halftime.Haiti threatened occasionally, with Ricardo Ade forcing a brilliant save from Alisson Becker, but the five-time world champions never looked troubled as they secured their first clean sheet in seven matches.The result puts Brazil firmly back in the race for top spot in Group C ahead of a crucial showdown against Scotland.⚽ Matheus Cunha (23', 34')⚽ Vinicius Junior (43')🧤 Alisson Becker clean sheet🔥 Endrick appearance🏆 FIFA World Cup 2026

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