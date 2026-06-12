MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Brock Lesnar’s WWE Farewell? Booker T Drops Massive SummerSlam Hint

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 12 2026, 06:16 PM IST
Share this Video

Is Brock Lesnar heading toward his final WWE chapter? Booker T has sparked major speculation by suggesting SummerSlam could become a special farewell moment for The Beast Incarnate. With Lesnar’s legendary career and unforgettable matches, fans are now wondering if WWE is preparing a final send-off.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Brock Lesnar’s WWE Farewell? Booker T Drops Massive SummerSlam Hint
Now Playing
Brock Lesnar’s WWE Farewell? Booker T Drops Massive SummerSlam Hint
South Korea vs Czechia Highlights | Late Winner STUNS Czechia in World Cup 2026 Thriller!
Now Playing
South Korea vs Czechia Highlights | Late Winner STUNS Czechia in World Cup 2026 Thriller!
Mexico vs South Africa Highlights: El Tri Begin World Cup 2026 With Dramatic Win
Now Playing
Mexico vs South Africa Highlights: El Tri Begin World Cup 2026 With Dramatic Win
Knicks Stage Historic 29-Point COMEBACK to Stun Spurs in NBA Finals Game 4 | Sports News
Now Playing
Knicks Stage Historic 29-Point COMEBACK to Stun Spurs in NBA Finals Game 4 | Sports News
England vs Costa Rica Highlights: Gordon, Rice & Watkins Fire Three Lions to 3-0 Win
Now Playing
England vs Costa Rica Highlights: Gordon, Rice & Watkins Fire Three Lions to 3-0 Win
Messi 'GOAT' Plushies Take Over China! FIFA World Cup 2026 Fever Explodes | Football News
Now Playing
Messi 'GOAT' Plushies Take Over China! FIFA World Cup 2026 Fever Explodes | Football News
5,500 Fans Turn Up for USA Training! FIFA World Cup 2026 Fever Explodes 🇺🇸 | Football News
Now Playing
5,500 Fans Turn Up for USA Training! FIFA World Cup 2026 Fever Explodes 🇺🇸 | Football News
WWE SmackDown Italy Results: Dominik Shocks Bron Breakker, Charlotte Flair Stuns Fans!
Now Playing
WWE SmackDown Italy Results: Dominik Shocks Bron Breakker, Charlotte Flair Stuns Fans!
Braun Strowman’s WWE Return? The Monster Has One Big Condition! | Sports News
Now Playing
Braun Strowman’s WWE Return? The Monster Has One Big Condition! | Sports News
Panenka To Scorpion: 6 Football Skills That Left The World Speechless | FIFA World Cup 2026
Now Playing
Panenka To Scorpion: 6 Football Skills That Left The World Speechless | FIFA World Cup 2026

Entertainment

Spielberg’s Disclosure Day Review | Overhyped Or Masterpiece Sci-Fi Return?
04:39
Now Playing
Spielberg’s Disclosure Day Review | Overhyped Or Masterpiece Sci-Fi Return?
Taylor Swift's HUGE Week Explained | NBA Finals, New Song & Songwriters Hall of Fame | Entertainment
06:47
Now Playing
Taylor Swift's HUGE Week Explained | NBA Finals, New Song & Songwriters Hall of Fame | Entertainment
Sidhu Moose Wala Top 20 Songs: From So High to 295 | Birth Anniversary Special | Entertainment
04:12
Now Playing
Sidhu Moose Wala Top 20 Songs: From So High to 295 | Birth Anniversary Special | Entertainment
Shakira Top 20 Songs: From Hips Don’t Lie to Waka Waka (Birthday Special) | Entertainment
04:11
Now Playing
Shakira Top 20 Songs: From Hips Don’t Lie to Waka Waka (Birthday Special) | Entertainment

News

Bollywood Lauds PM Modi’s 12 Years of Service | Anupam Kher, Subhash Ghai & More
06:44
Now Playing
Bollywood Lauds PM Modi’s 12 Years of Service | Anupam Kher, Subhash Ghai & More
BREAKING: Belfast Knife Attack Caught On Camera | Man Seriously Injured, Arrest Made | World News
05:03
Now Playing
BREAKING: Belfast Knife Attack Caught On Camera | Man Seriously Injured, Arrest Made | World News
Major Aditya Pratap Singh Gets Shaurya Chakra for Bravery | WATCH
01:03
Now Playing
Major Aditya Pratap Singh Gets Shaurya Chakra for Bravery | WATCH

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?