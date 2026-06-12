Brock Lesnar’s WWE Farewell? Booker T Drops Massive SummerSlam Hint
Is Brock Lesnar heading toward his final WWE chapter? Booker T has sparked major speculation by suggesting SummerSlam could become a special farewell moment for The Beast Incarnate. With Lesnar’s legendary career and unforgettable matches, fans are now wondering if WWE is preparing a final send-off.
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