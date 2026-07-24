BREAKING: Govt Seeks Time on Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation | CJP Protest | NEET Row

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BREAKING: Govt Seeks Time on Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jul 24 2026, 07:19 PM IST
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The second round of talks between the Centre and Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has concluded with a major development. After meeting Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh, CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the government has sought time till tomorrow afternoon to respond to the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. He also claimed the Centre has given in-principle approval to compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs against protesting students. Watch the full update.

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