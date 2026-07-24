Govt Assures CJP, Seeks Time on Dharmendra Pradhan Matter
New Delhi: After talks with the government, Cockroach Janta Party spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said the Centre has sought time till tomorrow afternoon to respond to the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. He also claimed the government has given in-principle approval to compensation for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide and withdrawal of FIRs against protesting students.
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