Belgium Vs Iran Highlights: Beiranvand Masterclass Frustrates 10-Man Red Devils

Belgium were held to a frustrating 0-0 draw by Iran in a tense World Cup 2026 Group G clash. Despite dominating possession and creating chances, a brilliant Alireza Beiranvand performance and a red card to Nathan Ngoy denied the Red Devils, leaving the group wide open.In this video:0:00 – Belgium Dominate Possession but Fail to Break Iran Defence1:55 – Red Card to Nathan Ngoy Shifts Momentum in Group G Clash3:25 – Beiranvand Produces World-Class Saves to Deny Belgium Victory

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