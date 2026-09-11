Decorated Greco-Roman wrestler Sunil Kumar heads to the Asian Games with a singular focus on winning gold. He discusses his motivation, recent training in Uzbekistan, overcoming a major knee injury, and his long-term goal of competing in the Olympics.

Sunil Kumar, who competes in the 87kg category in Greco-Roman wrestling, began his journey in the sport in his village, long before the six-time Asian champion had any idea of the heights he would go on to reach. What started as a personal pursuit soon grew into something bigger, a desire to represent and win for the country, and that motivation has stayed with him through every stage of his career since.

"I started wrestling in my village, and in the beginning, it was just something I enjoyed doing. But as I grew and started competing, I began to think that I wanted to do something for my country, not just for myself. That thought has stayed with me ever since, and it is what pushes me even today," said Sunil, as quoted in a press release from Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS).

Focus on Asian Games Gold

Now heading into the Asian Games as one of the most decorated wrestlers in the Indian contingent, Sunil arrives with a bronze medal from the 19th Asian Games already to his name, and his focus this time remains singular. As part of his preparation, the Indian team recently trained at a camp in Uzbekistan, sharpening their game alongside some of the strongest wrestlers in the region, including reigning champions from the 2022 edition of the Games. "My full focus right now is on winning a gold medal for the country at the Asian Games. Everything I am doing is working towards that one goal. We recently had a training camp in Uzbekistan, and it went very well. The Uzbek wrestlers are very good, and there were a few gold medalists from 2022 training there as well. Training alongside wrestlers of that level pushed all of us to get better," he said.

Coping with Injury Fears

Sunil has had his own share of battles with injury over the years, including a knee surgery last year, and he is candid about the fact that the fear of getting hurt never fully goes away for any wrestler, even at his level. But he also sees that fear as something every athlete in the sport learns to carry rather than let hold them back. "I had knee surgery last year, so I know what it feels like to go through an injury. The fear of injury is always there at the back of your mind, no wrestler can say that they do not feel it. But if injuries were not a part of this sport, then anyone would have been able to do what we do. Everyone carries a little bit of that fear, it is just part of playing this sport at this level," he said.

Looking Ahead to the Olympics

With the Asian Games as his immediate priority, Sunil is also already looking ahead to the next phase of his career. From 2027, his attention will turn towards Olympic qualification, with the years leading up to Los Angeles set to shape his long-term goals in the sport. "Once the Asian Games are done, my preparation for the Olympics will begin properly from 2027, when the qualification events start. That will be the next big target for me," he said.

Rehabilitation and Support from IIS

Sunil's road back from that knee surgery has also shaped much of his recent journey, and he credits the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) for the support that carried him through that period. From access to a strong gym set-up to consistent care through his rehabilitation, he says the process ultimately left him in better shape than before his injury. "After my knee surgery, IIS supported me a lot through my rehab. They gave me access to a really good gym and made sure I had everything I needed to recover properly. Because of that support, my comeback went well, and honestly, once I came back from rehabilitation, my body actually felt stronger than it did before the injury," he said.

Grounded by Support

As Sunil prepares for another Asian Games campaign, he remains grounded about what continues to drive him, the support of the people back home and the responsibility he feels to make them proud. "Unka aashirwad saath rahega toh main unki ummeedon pe khara utrunga. At the end of the day, I just want the blessings of the people who have supported me. If they are with me, I know I will be able to do well. There is one thing I keep telling myself, no matter what, I have to win a medal. That is the only thought in my head right now," Sunil said. (ANI)