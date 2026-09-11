At 47, Imran Tahir became the oldest player to claim a T20 five-wicket haul, leading Guyana Amazon Warriors to victory in the CPL. He credited his son for motivating him to continue playing and setting an example for youngsters.

Imran Tahir credited his son for motivating him to continue playing cricket after leading Guyana Amazon Warriors to victory over St Lucia Kings, as quoted by Cricinfo. The 47-year-old Tahir became the oldest player to claim a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket when he achieved the feat in Providence on September 9.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors captain and premier spinner continued to impress in his late forties in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), with his son serving as a key motivation for him to continue playing. Tahir returned figures of 4-0-17-5, his best-ever figures in T20 cricket. The performance came in his 461st match in the shortest format, more than two decades after he first played T20 cricket in domestic cricket in Pakistan in 2006.

Son's Motivation a Driving Force

Speaking after the match, Tahir said his role was to contain the opposition in the middle overs while maintaining an attacking approach. “For me, my role is obviously to contain [the opposition] in the middle,” Tahir said after the victory, as quoted by Cricinfo. “I'm an attacking bowler. If the wickets come, I don't mind. I think my son is the main guy who has been pushing me. He keeps telling me: 'Daddy, one more year...one more year and then you need to play with me'. So, it's a kind of motivation; I want to give it to him and all the youngsters who are watching me around the world,” he added.

Tahir said the motivation from his son has encouraged him to continue putting in the hard work and set an example for young cricketers.

Hard Work Pays Off

Reflecting on his performance, the spinner said he was pleased to see his hard work translate into the desired result, while stressing that personal milestones were not his primary objective. “I put a lot of hard work into it and it's nice to see how it comes out the way you want it. It's not the personal achievement I look for. We work hard to get the personal achievement but I'm very lucky I delivered today,” Tahir said.

Focus on Trinbago Knight Riders Clash

Amazon Warriors, who have already qualified for the playoffs, will meet Trinbago Knight Riders, who are just alive in the race for the knockouts, in their penultimate group-stage game on September 11. The CPL's fiercest rivalry tends to produce some spicy contests, according to Cricinfo. For instance, when Amazon Warriors played TKR at Providence in the CPL 2025 final, Pollard was booed to which he reacted strongly at the time.

"The [Guyana] fans have always been there and really grateful to them," Tahir said. "They come every year in big numbers and we highly appreciate their support because when we play here, it's different than anywhere else. That kind of motivates me as well. Look, Trinidad is a very, very good team and it's a good challenge again. We're looking at one game at a time and we need to come up with our plans. They need to come with their plans and we can't wait for the game." (ANI)