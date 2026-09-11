The BCCI is seeking a Head of Sports Science and Medicine for its Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The role will lead the department, manage other heads of staff, and focus on player welfare, injury prevention, rehabilitation, and research.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday has invited applications for the position of Head of Sports Science and Medicine at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. The successful candidate will provide strategic and operational leadership to BCCI’s Sports Science and Medicine services across its elite cricket and CoE programmes, according to a BCCI release.

Role and Key Responsibilities

The role will also involve line management of the Head of Physiotherapy (CoE), Team India Head of Physiotherapy, Head S&C (CoE) and Team India S&C, while working closely with National and CoE coaches, Cricket Education and other performance specialists to deliver integrated support programmes for Indian players.

The position will have a key focus on player welfare, injury prevention and rehabilitation, physical development, research, innovation and the adoption of relevant technologies and services.

The Head of Sports Science and Medicine will be responsible for developing and implementing the strategic vision, objectives and framework for the BCCI’s Sports Science and Medicine department, including clinical and medical governance, service delivery, risk management and player welfare.

The role will involve providing strategic and operational leadership to the Sports Science and Medicine team and working closely with the Head Cricket – CoE, National Coaches, Cricket Education and other performance specialists to deliver integrated support programmes for Indian players. The Head will oversee programmes related to injury prevention and risk reduction, player recovery and rehabilitation, athlete development, illness and wellness management, and long-term physical development.

The role will also drive performance benchmarking, quality management, research and innovation, including the development of the department’s research wing and partnerships with leading sports and medical institutions. In addition, the Head will oversee departmental planning, budgeting, performance management and professional development, while ensuring high standards of service delivery across BCCI programmes. The role will also require the incumbent to serve as a spokesperson on performance-related matters, as required. (ANI)