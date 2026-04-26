Arsenal vs Newcastle United Highlights | Eze Stunner Sends Gunners Top

Arsenal edged Newcastle United 1-0 in a tense Premier League clash, thanks to an early wonder goal from Eberechi Eze. The win sends the Gunners back to the top of the table, but it was far from comfortable as Newcastle pushed hard till the final whistle.0:00 - Arsenal edge past Newcastle United 1-0 in a tense clash1:00 - Kai Havertz forced off in the first half with injury concerns2:00 - Arsenal struggle for control after scoring early

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