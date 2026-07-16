Messi Gets Hero's Welcome! Argentina Celebrates FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Berth
Argentina erupted in celebration as Lionel Messi and the national team received a hero's welcome after their dramatic 2-1 victory over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. Fans flooded the streets, cheering the defending champions after they booked their place in the World Cup final.
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