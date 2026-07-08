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Argentina vs Egypt Highlights: Messi Leads Stunning 3-2 Comeback, Reaches FIFA Quarter-finals

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jul 08 2026, 11:01 AM IST
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Lionel Messi once again delivered on the biggest stage as Argentina produced a sensational comeback to beat Egypt 3-2 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. After trailing 2-0, Messi inspired a dramatic fightback with a goal before Enzo Fernández scored a stoppage-time winner. Watch all the highlights from this unforgettable World Cup thriller as Argentina book their place in the quarter-finals.In this video:0:00 Egypt stun Argentina with two-goal lead1:20 Messi sparks dramatic Argentina comeback2:45 Enzo Fernandez scores stoppage-time winner

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