Anthropic has signed a $13.7 billion computing deal, boosting RUM’s AI cloud ambitions.

Anthropic agreed to spend $13.7 billion over six years on RUM’s computing capacity.

RUM gained about 22,000 Nvidia GPUs through Northern Data acquisition and plans to supply Anthropic from a Georgia data center.

Anthropic can buy up to 51 million RUM shares at $0.01 each.

Shares of RUM Group Inc. (RUM) surged nearly 20% overnight after a media report identified Anthropic as the unnamed AI customer behind the company's recently disclosed six-year, $13.7 billion compute deal. If confirmed, the pairing would mark a transformative win for RUM's AI cloud ambitions, and an equity option granted to Anthropic, alongside a planned data center in Georgia, adds further weight to the investment case.

If RUM stock holds on to these gains through Monday, it would snap a five-session losing streak and notch its best day in over 16 months.

RUM’s Expansion Into AI Cloud Infrastructure

According to the Information report, citing sources familiar with the matter, Anthropic is committing $13.7 billion over six years to secure computing capacity from Rum Group, tying the AI company to a former social-media business that is transforming itself into a major cloud infrastructure provider.

The deal was previously disclosed by Rum without naming its customer. Rum Group, formerly known as Rumble, operates a video platform popular with conservative audiences and hosts President Donald Trump’s Truth Social. The company counts Peter Thiel and Vice President J.D. Vance among its early backers.

RUM entered the AI infrastructure business in June after acquiring German cloud provider Northern Data in an all-stock transaction valued at about $767 million. Following the acquisition, Rumble adopted the Rum Group name. running two main businesses: the Rumble media platform and its newly renamed AI infrastructure unit, Quake AI. RUM has also gained access to roughly 22,000 Nvidia Hopper GPUs, along with a developing data center project in Georgia.

Anthropic plans to use capacity from a facility in Maysville, Georgia, that remains under construction. The site currently has access to 120 megawatts of electricity, with plans that could raise that figure to 180 MW. As part of the arrangement, Anthropic can also acquire up to 51 million RUM shares for $0.01 apiece.

Quake AI Emerges As RUM’s Key Growth Driver

Last month, RUM reported record revenue of $40.4 million, up 61% year-on-year and topping estimates of $30.66 million, according to Fiscal Ai data.

RUM CEO Christopher Pavlovski sees Quake AI as RUM’s main growth driver, with 250 MW of capacity potentially generating over $3 billion annually. Quake AI’s fleet runs above 85% utilization, while Rumble had 57 million Q2 monthly users.

What RUM Retail Traders Are Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for RUM remained in ‘bearish’ territory. The stock saw a 66% increase in message volume over the past 24 hours, but plunged 92% over the past month. The number of watchers, however, has gained 0.8% over the month.

A user said, “Great news but delivered on the heels of what many say will be a sharp drop in stocks tomorrow because of comments made by Altman and Dario. Otherwise, this would be up 100%. Jeez, great announcement at the wrong damn time.”

Another user said, “What was all that talk about slowing down Ai….ahahahahha such b*!! Ai in its infancy and is just getting started!!! Oracle is a big winner and Rum looks like it could be as well!!”

RUM stock has gained 13% year-to-date.

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