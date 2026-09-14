Vlad Tenev argued that everyone should have access to high-quality financial assets, irrespective of their geographical domicile, adding that Robinhood stock tokenization via its onchain technology makes that “vision real at global scale, starting with US stocks.”

Tenev said in a post on X on Saturday that “A company should control the rights attached to its shares—not every lawful use of those shares once they’re in investors’ hands.”

Tenev reiterated that Robinhood Stock Tokens are separately issued, 1:1-backed instruments that provide exposure to underlying shares without altering issuers’ cap tables or shareholder rights.

Aron has called the practice of stock tokenization “abhorrent" and said it ran counter to the ethos of share ownership.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) CEO Vlad Tenev and AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) CEO Adam Aron have been at loggerheads in recent weeks over stock tokenization.

Stock tokens are digital representations on a blockchain that track the price and provide economic exposure to real-world company stocks.

Tenev said in a post on X on Saturday that “A company should control the rights attached to its shares—not every lawful use of those shares once they’re in investors’ hands.”

“Going onchain shouldn’t give the issuer a veto it never had offchain. And issuers certainly shouldn’t block an entirely new group of investors simply because they don’t understand the technology yet,” he added.

Tenev’s Defense Of Stock Tokenization

Robinhood’s CEO argued that everyone should have access to high-quality financial assets, irrespective of their geographical domicile, adding that Robinhood stock tokenization via its onchain technology makes that “vision real at global scale, starting with US stocks.”

He specifically addressed ongoing concerns over issuer rights, which began after Aron publicly called the process “contemptible, outrageous, disgusting, detestable, inexcusable, vile,” and questioned its legality last week.

Tenev said issuer consent treads the boundary between an issuer’s rights and an investor’s rights, and he clarified his stance on stock tokenization based on three principles: investors' property rights, issuer authority, and technology neutrality.

He noted in the post that shares in a public company are transferable personal property and owners should have the right to decide how they hold and use them.

Additionally, he said that while companies control the rights attached to the securities they issue, they do not control every financial product built around them. He pointed to unsponsored American Depositary Receipts, options, and third-party structured products as examples.

Tenev also said that issuer consent should depend on the rights and obligations a product creates, not whether it uses a blockchain.

“If a product purports to change the rights attached to the underlying shares, replaces the company’s official stock ledger, or imposes new obligations on the company or its transfer agent, the issuer should be involved,” he said.

“If it creates a separate financial instrument that holds or references freely transferable shares without changing the issuer’s rights, obligations, or authoritative shareholder record, issuer consent should not be required,” he added.

Tenev reiterated that Robinhood Stock Tokens are separately issued, 1:1-backed instruments that provide exposure to underlying shares without altering issuers’ cap tables or shareholder rights.

Aron Calls Robinhood’s Stock Token Model ‘Abhorrent’ Gamified Casino

AMC’s Aron criticized Robinhood’s Stock Tokens again on X, writing directly to Tenev and Chief Legal Officer Dan Gallagher about how they undermine the fundamental purpose of equity ownership and could confuse investors by offering economic exposure without the full rights of actual shareholders.

He questioned Robinhood’s offshore Jersey structure, the tokens’ regulatory status and whether they are genuinely backed 1:1 by shares if those shares are lent to short sellers. He also challenged Gallagher, a former official at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, on how he could support a model operating outside U.S. securities-law protections, ultimately calling the tokens potentially “non-regulated,” synthetic or sham securities and saying they bring dishonor to Robinhood.

Aron called the practice “abhorrent" and said it ran counter to the ethos of share ownership.

Last week, the CEO had warned Robinhood that it would not hesitate to start a legal battle over its stocks being tokenized.

Retail Stance On HOOD, AMC Stocks

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around HOOD stock was ‘neutral’ at the time of writing.

One user said, “$HOOD bulls here do not understand. If tokens are not actually backed 1 to 1 then this stock is in for MAJOR pain on a market crash when small caps squeeze. Imagine AMC launches a lawsuit while this goes down. Robinhood would not recover if AMC or some others squeeze.”

Another user said, “$HOOD With the normal 1:1-backed tokens, the token holder doesn't legally own the underlying share. The Stock Token itself is a tokenized debt security issued by Robinhood Assets (Jersey); it gives economic exposure to the security.”

In a separate comment, the user added, “$HOOD If this thing scales dramatically, Robinhood isn't merely creating imaginary synthetic exposure. Public-stock token issuance can require real underlying securities to support it. That's potentially significant for market structure and for Robinhood's tokenization business.”

For AMC stock, retail sentiment was also ‘neutral’ at the time of writing.

One user said, “$AMC What American banks are currently holding the synthetic shares as a reported asset? These are the shares they plan on using for tokenization. It's basically an effort to offshore the evidence of the crime. It reeks of desperation. Synthetic shares sold to synthetic overseas buyers all to conceal the evidence.”

HOOD stock is down more than 2% so far in 2026, while AMC stock has gained nearly 53% in the same time.

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